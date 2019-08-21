Tom Brady in Houston? Maybe not the QB, but a gym may be in future plans for the TB12 brand

Tom Brady warms up prior to the start of the preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 8, 2019, in Detroit, Michigan.

HOUSTON - Tom Brady's TB12 gym has its sights set on opening a location in Houston, according to a Men's Health report.

Brady founded the company, TB12, in 2013 and is now turning it into a fitness and lifestyle brand.

He found success with "The TB12 Method," a best-selling book, and also with his flagship gym in Boston. His first gym opened in Foxborough, Massachusetts, near where the Patriots play their home games.

Brady has plans to open gyms in New York City and Los Angeles next year and then in Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Miami, London and Toronto, the report said.

There's no word yet on where the gym will be located in the Bayou City.

According to a news release, Brady's gym features:

All-new small group fitness classes focused on optimizing form, maximizing performance and preventing injury

One-on-one sessions with TB12 body coaches to assess functional movement, rehab injuries, perform pliability treatments and develop comprehensive, personalized programs

Cutting-edge fitness services and equipment including metabolic testing, anti-gravity treadmills and optical systems for gait and unilateral jump analysis

VIP client services, corporate wellness events and a speaker series to expand the reach of the TB12 philosophy for health and wellness in the Boston community

Full luxury locker and shower facilities

An interactive retail experience with the full lineup of TB12 functional products and exclusive TB12 apparel and gear that's only available in Boston

A TB12 smoothie bar serving healthy, protein-packed smoothies with fresh ingredients and pure TB12 Plant-Based Protein

