Tips for how to get rid of under-eye bags

HOUSTON - Stacey Senkyrik had surgery on her eyelids about eight months ago to get rid of under-eye bags.

“I was looking at one of my pictures and I was like, ‘I look so pretty except for my eyes.’ They just made me look so much older and uglier,” Senkyrik said.

Since she prided herself on looking younger than her age most of her life, she went running to Dr. Mirwat Sami. Sami said as we age, fat and muscles descend, giving people a hollow look or sometimes a bagginess under their eyes.

She recommends everyone use a good eye cream to hydrate the skin. She recommended Senkyrik use Neocutis Lumiere eye cream during summer and a thicker cream in winter, like Skinmedica TNS eye cream.

However, she says, as far as eliminating the skin that causes under-eye bags, creams won't cut it.

Sami said Botox and fillers may be your best bet, but she says the gold standard to get results is surgery.

“Surgery is always the gold standard in order to remove any extra skin, to reposition fat, surgery is always the best option,” Sami said. “What we like to do is redeposit some of that fat and deposit it into areas like the tear trough where there's a little bit of a hollow.”

Senkyrik said she's thrilled with the results from her procedure. “I was trying creams and lotions and all kinds of different stuff but know this was like one of the best things I could have done for my face ever,” she said.

After the age of 40, Sami says we lose about a teaspoon of volume a year in our face, meaning without taking action, everyone will lose volume and that youthful look - but a surgical procedure can cost between $4,000 to $10,000.

