Health

Ticked off: This is how the CDC ruined poppy seed muffins for some forever

By Amanda Cochran/CNN
CDC

HOUSTON - A social media post by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about ticks has some people gagging over the sight of poppy seed muffins.

The CDC posted a photo of a muffin last week, asking people if they could spot all five ticks hidden on the food.

More Headlines

The post was meant to raise awareness about the small size of ticks and educate people on ways to prevent tick bites. Instead, Twitter users complained that the photo ruined poppy seed muffins forever.

The CDC posted a tongue-in-cheek apology a few days later saying "sorry we ticked some of you off."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.