Ticked off: This is how the CDC ruined poppy seed muffins for some forever

HOUSTON - A social media post by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about ticks has some people gagging over the sight of poppy seed muffins.

The CDC posted a photo of a muffin last week, asking people if they could spot all five ticks hidden on the food.

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

The post was meant to raise awareness about the small size of ticks and educate people on ways to prevent tick bites. Instead, Twitter users complained that the photo ruined poppy seed muffins forever.

Ugh I will never be able to eat poppyseed again — Matthew Martin (@hyperplanes) May 4, 2018

truly. They did not need to implicate the muffin to make their point. — Charlotte (@charlotteslib) May 5, 2018

I get so many ticks on me during the summer that my wife calls me a real Tick Magnet. — TopherA63 (@TopherA63) May 9, 2018

The CDC posted a tongue-in-cheek apology a few days later saying "sorry we ticked some of you off."

Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don't let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protect yourself: https://t.co/zT2cMR2kKW. — CDC (@CDCgov) May 7, 2018

