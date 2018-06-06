This is how to get a free skin cancer screening in Houston this summer

HOUSTON - The Skin Cancer Foundation has partnered with Walgreens to visit Houston and provide skin cancer screenings free of charge.

The effort aims to help the public think about skin health this summer.

The Houston screening is part of a national campaign from the foundation called ‘Destination: Healthy Skin,’ aiming to educate consumers on the importance of effective sun protection habits.

The campaign’s RV will be parked at the Blue Field Market on 2919 Polk St. on June 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., before moving to Discovery Green June 18 and 19 to host more screenings from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A spokesperson for the foundation says they plan to have trained dermatologists to examine visitors in private exam rooms and offer advice afterward, such as sun care "dos and don’ts" and general outdoor tips.

Walgreens beauty experts and pharmacists will also be on hand to give out sunscreen samples to the public outside the RV, along with general advising on how to best use sun care products and treat sunburns.

In the event release, the foundation says skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world, with more than 13 million cases diagnosed annually. Projections predict up to 4,440 Texans will be diagnosed with melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer, in 2018.

According to the foundation, when skin cancer is identified and removed early, it is easier to treat and cure the patient.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.