This Houston hospital is one of the best in the United States

Texas hospitals had a strong showing when it came to the national list of top medical centers, compiled by U.S. News & World Report.

For starters, Houston Methodist clocked in at No. 20 (a tie) on the national honor roll and MD Anderson was named the No. 1 cancer treatment hospital in the country. Finally, there was a big honor for Texas Children’s Hospital, which was listed the No. 3 children's hospital in the nation.

Want to know more about how the Houston-area hospitals ranked?

If you're curious about what goes into the ranking process,

