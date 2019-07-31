This Houston hospital is one of the best in the United States

Texas hospitals had a strong showing when it came to the national list of top medical centers, compiled by U.S. News & World Report.
For starters, Houston Methodist clocked in at No. 20 (a tie) on the national honor roll and MD Anderson was named the No. 1 cancer treatment hospital in the country. Finally, there was a big honor for Texas Children’s Hospital, which was listed the No. 3 children's hospital in the nation.
Want to know more about how the Houston-area hospitals ranked? Click or tap here.
As for ...
- Best hospitals honor roll? Houston Methodist tied for 20th. View entire list.
- Best hospitals for cancer treatment? MD Anderson came in first place. View entire list.
- Best hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery? Houston Methodist is No. 16. View entire list.
- Best hospitals for ear, nose and throat? Again, that's MD Anderson on the list, this time at No. 3. View entire list.
- Best hospitals for gastroenterology and GI surgery? Houston Methodist ranks No. 14. View entire list.
- Best hospitals for nephrology? Houston Methodist is No. 15. View entire list.
- Best hospitals for adult neurology and neurosurgery? Baylor St. Luke’s is No. 18. View entire list.
- Best hospitals for adult orthopedics? Houston Methodist is No. 14. View entire list.
- Best hospitals for adult psychiatry? Menninger Clinic came in at No. 5. View entire list.
- Best hospitals for adult rehabilitation? Check out TIRR Memorial Hermann at No. 4. View entire list.
- Best hospitals for adult urology? MD Anderson is No. 7. View entire list.
If you're curious about what goes into the ranking process, click or tap here, or check out U.S. News & World Report's website for the full explanation.
