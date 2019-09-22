These Houston schools named healthiest in country

Redux for CNN

HOUSTON - Healthier Generation released its 2019 list of America's Healthiest Schools. About 355 schools out of 23 states were listed, including several from Houston.

The schools were ranked based on meeting the federal nutrition standards, offering breakfast daily, incorporating physical activities before, during or after the school day, implementing wellness policies and involving parents and the community in decision-making.

Here are the Houston-area schools named:

- Houston Independent School District's Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Rusk was awarded bronze.

- HISD Memorial Drive Elementary School was awarded bronze.

- HISD Piney Point Elementary School was awarded bronze.

- HISD Rucker Elementary School was awarded bronze.

- Pasadena Independent School District's Harvey Turner Elementary School was awarded silver.

- Pasadena ISD Sparks Elementary School was awarded bronze.

- Pasadena ISD South Houston High School was awarded bronze.

- Spring Branch Independent School District's Bunker Hill Elementary School was awarded bronze.

- Spring Branch ISD Cedar Brook Elementary School was awarded bronze.

- Spring Branch ISD Frostwood Elementary School was awarded bronze.

- Spring Branch ISD Hollibrook Elementary School was awarded bronze.

- Pasadena ISD Red Bluff Elementary School was awarded silver.

- Spring Branch ISD Treasure Forest Elementary School was awarded bronze.

