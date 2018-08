HOUSTON - A local doctor said she sees dozens of cases of eyelid cancer every year.

📺 Watch KPRC2 News Today

The solution is simple, but it goes along with a bigger problem-- people are neglecting their skin even when they wear sunscreen.

Health reporter Haley Hernandez has all the things you may feel too embarrassed to ask your doctor

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.