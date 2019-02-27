These are the people foods you should, shouldn't give to your pet

HOUSTON - Despite warnings from veterinarians, people love feeding their pets table food.

The Houston Humane Society explains which foods are actually OK to share and which should be considered forbidden for the sake of the animal's health:

DOGS AND CATS CAN ENJOY THESE TREATS:

Carrots

Apples

White rice

Fried egg with no seasoning

“Turkey or chicken in very small doses but you need to make sure there's no skin, no seasoning, very bland, cooked all the way through, no grease,” Monica Schmidt from Houston Humane Society said.

Grease can lead to gastroenteritis. Gastroenteritis can cause vomiting, diarrhea and decreased appetite. Complications from this illness can send some animals to the emergency room.

DOGS AND CATS SHOULD NOT HAVE:

Alcohol

Avocados

Chocolate

Onion

Cinnamon

Garlic

“A lot of spices can be toxic to them and that toxicity may be very low in some cases or it's just going to be an irritant all the way to something that could affect the nervous systems,” Schmidt said. “Your pet may eat one and nothing ever happens and then another pet eats one and ends up in the emergency room.”

DOGS SHOULD NEVER EAT:

Grapes

Raisins

Your pet may get sick immediately or up to days later, and it could be fatal.

Signs that something is toxic to your pet include: weakness, vomiting or trouble breathing.

The Houston Humane Society also says you don’t want to give your pets these foods because of the rise in animal obesity, which can cut down their lives by more than two years.

To help dogs lose weight, you can go for a walk, but cats might require more imagination.

“You can get feather toys and laser toys and kind of entice them to be a little more active with you and with our pets you know cutting down on people food, we also recommend that you start measuring your pet's food. A lot of owners don't realize how much they're actually feeding,” Schmidt said.

Fatty foods, like cheese, can lead to pancreatitis or liver damage.

Schmidt said larger dogs may be able to handle a slightly larger volume and metabolize it safer than a smaller pet but it only takes one food that disagrees with them and you can have long term problems.

