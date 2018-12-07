There is still time to get your flu shots ahead of peak season

HOUSTON - You should get the vaccine whenever you can because there's no way to know just how bad the flu season will be. The Center for Disease Control recommends everyone six months and older receive a flu vaccine.

The CDC recently reported that the flu was responsible for as many as 80,000 deaths last winter.

The flu shot actually serves two purposes: you're protecting yourself and others in the community, especially those who are vulnerable to flu complications.

"Getting influenza vaccine is the best thing you can do to protect yourself against influenza. Perhaps, more importantly in some settings, is the fact that the more people who get vaccinated, the less flu spreads around,” Dr. Susan Rehm, from Cleveland Clinic, said.

It takes the body up to four weeks to develop its immune response. Flu activity typically starts to peak in January, which is right around the corner.

