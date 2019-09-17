Texas ranked among top 10 most obese states, new report shows

HOUSTON - It's being called an epidemic: a crisis.

Approximately one in three people in the Lone Star State are obese.

A state of obesity report by the Trust for America's Health (TFAH) says Texas and Oklahoma tie for 10th place as the most obese states in the country.

Obesity leads to diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke and many cancers. The report by TFAH highlights that obesity levels are closely tied to social and economic conditions and that individuals with lower incomes and minorities are more at risk.

This epidemic is costing the entire country, $149 million in national health care.

Some suggestions to ease the epidemic include:

Taxes on sugary drinks

Minimizing advertising on unhealthy foods

Promoting healthier foods for children on WIC

Enforcing laws on insurance companies to cover obesity-related services for adults and children

