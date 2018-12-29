Texas gets a D on March of Dimes '2018 premature birth report card'

HOUSTON - The report card shows overall, our state's rate of premature births sits at just over one in 10.

Harris County's rate is slightly higher than the state average at 11.2 percent.

When the March of Dimes broke down premature births by race and ethnicity it found in Texas that black mothers have the highest rate of preterm births.

Black 13.6 percent.

Hispanic 10.1 percent.

American Indian/Alaska 10.1 percent.

White 9.6 percent.

Asian/Pacific Islander 9.3 percent.

March of Dimes Preterm Birth Rate Range Scoring Criteria.

Grade:

A - Preterm birth rates less than or equal to 8.1 percent.

B - Preterm birth rate of 8.2 percent to 9.2 percent.

C - Preterm birth rate of 9.3 percent to 10.3 percent.

D - Preterm birth rate of 10.4 percent to 11.4 percent.

F - Preterm birth rate of greater than or equal to 11.5 percent.

