Simple steps to stop diabetes

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are about 425 million people around the world living with diabetes. That number is expected to grow to 629 million by the year 2045. Here are some tips to help lower your risk of developing diabetes.

Did you know that if you are overweight, you are seven times more likely to develop diabetes?

However, according to a Harvard study, if you lose 7 to 10 percent of your body weight, that cuts your risk in half.

To shed those excess pounds, choose healthier options. One study found eating an extra two servings of whole grains a day decreased the risk of Type 2 diabetes by 21 percent. Also, eat fewer servings of processed meats. Just two slices of bacon or one hot dog increased diabetes risk by 51 percent.

“The other tremendous thing that needs to be evaluated with one is how active we are,” said Ryan Sanders, RDN, CDE at UF Health Shands Hospital.

Inactivity is linked to type-two diabetes. Every two hours you spend in front of the TV increases your chances of diabetes by 20 percent. But a brisk walk for 30 minutes, five days a week can cut your risk by 30 percent.

“There are strategies to help prevent the onset of Type 2 from pre-diabetes,” Sanders continued.

Bottom line: stay lean and active to stay healthy and keep diabetes at bay.

The CDC has a one-minute test that you can take to check your risk for developing diabetes. To take the test, go to www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Field Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.



