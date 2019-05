A Mariachi band performs during the Fiesta Mariachi Festival along the River Walk in downtown San Antonio, Wednesday, April 25, 2012.

HOUSTON - San Antonio's parks and plazas will be smoke- and tobacco-free starting June 1.

Most notably, the River Walk is included in the parks and plazas included in the ban.

Beginning June 1st, San Antonio's parks and plazas will be smoke and tobacco free! 🚭 Lets start creating healthy... Posted by San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, May 13, 2019

Smoking and all other forms of tobacco will be prohibited in the following areas, KSAT reports:

All San Antonio City Parks

Greenway Trails

The River Walk

Market Square

La Villita



