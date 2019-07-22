Q&A: What you need to know about Botox's competition

HOUSTON - Botox has competition.

The first product in about a decade that's imposed on the popularity of the age-defying beauty product is now available.

Botox is obviously the most popular brand name, but there is another product on the market, Dysport, which has been out for a while. The newest product by Evolus Inc. is called Jeuveau.

What's the difference?

Jeuveau is strictly for cosmetic use, nothing medical. Botox can be used for headaches or sweating relief. This one cannot make those claims.

However, Dr. Mohsin Mir, a dermatologist at Kelsey-Seybold, said Jeuveau works the same on fine lines and should last just as long as Botox.

What does this mean for consumers?

“The main hype is the cost," Mir said. "They're telling us it can be provided to us at less cost than Botox can be provided. If it can be less expensive for the providers then it can be less expensive for the patient.”

He said patients can expect to see a 15-20% lower cost. He's currently using Jeuveau in a select few patients but waiting to expand the offer to everyone in his practice to verify for himself that there is no clinical difference.

“We're trying those out to see if we get similar results to Botox,” Mir said.

When is it available?

This is already available at several specialists’ offices across the Houston area.

According to the Jeuveau website, there are already 96 providers in Houston.

You can find them here.

