2 directors resign amid investigation of Galveston County clinics where diseases may have spread

GALVESTON, Texas - Two directors have resigned after an investigation was launched of clinics in Galveston and Texas City where three diseases may have been spread, officials announced Friday.

Dr. Philip Keiser, of the Galveston County Health District, said the executive and dental directors at Coastal Health and Wellness resigned after an investigation of the locations in the two towns began in February. The GCHD director will serve as the interim director, Keiser said.

Officials said last week that poor sterilization of dental instruments may have led to the spread of HIV and hepatitis B and C.

Keiser said Friday that while there were four patients identified as having tested positive for hepatitis C after visiting the clinics, there is no way to tell whether they contracted the virus at the clinics.

Of the 9,600 patients that have been notified about the issue, about 111 of them have been tested, Keiser said. None of them have tested positive for any of the viruses, he said.

Keiser said that multiple tests for any of the viruses are usually not required to ensure a person is truly negative for them.

If anyone tests positive, counseling will be offered to them, Keiser said.

Keiser said that county officials have been consulting with state and federal health agencies to ensure the investigation is thorough. He said the investigation will likely take months.

While the dental clinic at Coastal Health and Wellness has been closed, the medical clinic has remained open, Keiser said.

Anyone who has questions or concerns is asked to call GCHD at 409-938-2397.

