No time to work out? These apps give you workouts that don't take much time

ORLANDO, Fla. - Losing weight or getting fit are just some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

Experts say that if you are between the ages of 18 and 64, then you should be getting two and a half hours of exercise a week. But accomplishing that goal takes time that we might not have.

In a survey conducted by Timex, approximately 73 percent of Americans work out one or more times a week. How often do you work out?

There are several apps out now that can help you work out, and you don’t need a gym to do it.

Aaptiv is an audio fitness app that gives workouts as short as five minutes. The app focuses on your goals when choosing the workout and offers over 2,500 workouts to choose from. The app costs about $15 a month.

Want to see something more visual? Download and signup for Trainiac. This app, which costs $50 a month, gives you your own personal trainer who will push you day after day.

Maybe you only have 10 minutes of free time? Look no further than the 7 Minute Workout. This free app offers a quick way to stay active.

These apps might make your New Year's resolution seem much easier.

If you want a bigger screen and have Amazon Prime, which is $12.99 a month, then just use your Amazon Prime account to find workouts on programs such as BeFit Transform.

