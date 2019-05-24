Nadler appears to faint at New York news conference

(CNN) - House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a high-profile Democrat in the chamber, appears to have fainted during a news conference in New York on Friday.

Nadler aide Daniel Schwartz told CNN that the congressman "is OK" and that he "seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up."

Nadler chairs the influential Judiciary Committee, which is currently conducting an investigation of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, businesses, transition and administration.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

