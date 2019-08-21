More sex, more dates for emoji users, study suggests

Pixabay

HOUSTON - Researchers think emojis might be the answer to a better dating life.

A study published in the journal Plos One suggests people who flirt using emojis get more dates.

Researchers with Indiana University's Kinsey Institute and Illinois' Lake Forest College were behind the report.

They asked more than 5,300 single Americans whether they used emojis. Thirty-eight percent said they never do, but 28% said they used them regularly.

The researchers found those who used emojis more frequently actually went on more dates over the last year. The scientists say those emoji users also engaged in sexual activity more often.



