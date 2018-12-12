Montgomery County reports first West Nile-related death of 2018

CONROE, Texas - A woman in her 60s is the first Montgomery County resident to die from the West Nile virus this year, health officials said Wednesday.

According to officials at the Montgomery County Public Health Department, the woman lived in the eastern part of the county and suffered from other medical conditions, as well.

Officials said there have been 11 cases of West Nile virus in Montgomery County this year. There were two cases in 2017.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread by mosquitoes, and people who are infected usually develop symptoms within 14 days from the day they are bitten, officials said. About 80 percent of people who are infected will not show any symptoms.

Officials said symptoms of the illness include fever, headache, body aches, nausea and vomiting. Sometimes the symptoms can include swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back.

Anyone who develops severe symptoms of West Nile virus should immediately seek medical attention.

