HOUSTON - There are some medical tests you can do at home, like taking your blood pressure. If it's higher than 120/80 after testing it a couple of times, you should make a doctor's appointment.

If you don't go to the doctor regularly you may not know if you're at risk for diabetes, which affects more than 14 percent of Texans. If you're overweight and your midsection measures above average, you need to get tested.

“If a woman measures her waist circumference and she's 35 inches and above on her waist, and if a man does the same thing and he's 40 inches and above on his waist, those people would have a much higher risk of developing diabetes in their lifetimes,” Dr. Christine Le, Kelsey-Sebold family medicine, said.

If you have back pain that sometimes goes away with stretches but not pain relievers, it may be your sciatic nerve.

To test sciatic nerve irritation, put your chin to your chest and stick one leg out.

“If it hurts and it shoots down to their knee, down to their hip, and it causes severe pain, it could indicate that a person has a sciatic nerve inflammation,” Le said.

Now try this. Look at a door frame or large window frame from across a room. Look with your right eye for 30 seconds and switch. Le says if you notice any change to vision such as things look fuzzy, cloudy, not straight, then it’s time for an eye test. Diseases that cause blindness can possibly be slowed if they're caught early.

Keep track on your fitness watch to make sure your heart rate stays between 60 and 99. Athletes may be lower but higher than 99 could indicate stress on your heart.

