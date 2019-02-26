Hundreds of student-athletes show up for free heart screening

HOUSTON - More than 240 student-athletes from all over Houston and surrounding cities packed the Cameron Juniel Project Teen Heart Screen this past Sunday.

The free event honors Cameron Juniel, the Pearland High School basketball star who, in 2015, dropped dead from a heart defect no one knew he had.

This heart screen offers teen athletes 11 to 25 years old the opportunity to undergo an electrocardiogram test, which is an in-depth heart test that is able to detect serious problems going on inside a student’s heart.

These are defects that would otherwise go undetected, defects that killed a total of 7,037 young people nationally in 2018 alone, according to the group Parent Heart Watch.

If you were to take your kids to a hospital for this kind of testing, it could cost you hundreds of dollars, but thanks to the Cameron Juniel Project, Windsor Village Church, the University of Houston Student Pharmaceutical Association, Memorial Hermann Hospital Southwest, the Cody Stephens Foundation and KPRC-TV, these lifesaving tests are absolutely free.

Thanks to all of the generous, hardworking sponsors of this important project.

We will announce our next free student heart check and how you can get your child tested in the next couple of months.

Please stay tuned to KPRC2 for announcements about our next screening.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.