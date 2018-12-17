How to survive your spouse's flu or cold

Reality: The flu is much more dangerous than the common cold, carrying the danger of secondary bacterial infections like pneumonia.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Although the flu can pop up throughout the year, the CDC said that flu activity peaks between December and February.

Even if you’re normally healthy, how do you avoid getting the flu when the person you live with, sleep with and eat with is infected? Here are some tips on what to do when your spouse has the flu.

First, try to avoid the flu from co-workers, classmates, and friends as it spreads.

“We get a new form of flu about every 10 to 15 years," said Dr. Sarah George, of St. Louis University's Center for Vaccine Development. "People don’t have immunity, so it just spreads through the population.”

Second, if you haven’t already had a flu shot, get one immediately.

Third, keep things clean. The CDC said flu germs can live on hard surfaces for up to eight hours, so wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose. Wash surfaces with a 10 percent bleach solution. Some hot spots for germs are kitchen sponges, dishcloths, cutting boards, sinks and home computers.

Also, bed sheets can harbor bacteria and flu germs that survive regular washes, so use an anti-bacterial detergent to cut the risk. If you have the option to sleep in separate beds when your partner is sick, take advantage of it.

Fourth, to stop the flu in its tracks, try some preventative medicines such as Zicam, Airborne, or Emergen-C.

