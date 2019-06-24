How to stay hydrated while in the sun

HOUSTON - It's no secret that Houston summers are hot. As "feel like" temperatures start to get into the 100s, here are a few things you need to know about staying safe and hydrated in the heat.

DO YOU KNOW THE SIGNS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION?

Dizziness

Lightheadedness

Nausea

Dr. Shabana Walia, UT Health Emergency Room physician, said heat exhaustion is the most common illness that comes into the ER every summer.

Walia said it's best to prevent getting dehydrated. To do this, drink water before you go outside.

HOW TO STAY HYDRATED

The perfect amount to stay hydrated is half your body weight in ounces. That includes hydrating foods.

“About 20% of our daily intake of water actually comes from food,” Walia said.

Watermelon - 96% water

Cucumber - 96% water

Celery - 95% water

Pineapple - 94% water

Tomatoes - 94% water

Cantaloupe - 92% water

Yogurt - 88% water

Popsicle - 88% water

Applesauce - 88% water

Carrots - 87% water

WHAT TO DO IF YOU FEEL OVERHEATED

If you start to feel dizzy, tired and weak in the sun, the first thing you need to do is get to shade.

“I think if you just take a rest, remove any extra layers of clothing, sit underneath the fan and drink these two bottles of water over the course of 10 minutes, you should start to feel better,” Walia said.

SPORTS DRINKS

Walia does not recommend sports drinks to hydrate. She said those should be reserved for extreme athletes (like marathoners) who spend hours in the sun every day.

