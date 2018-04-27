How to reduce your risk of developing endometriosis

HOUSTON - Endometriosis is a condition that affects more than 10 percent of women between the ages of 14 and 44 and doctors don't know exactly what causes it.

It's a condition that happens when tissue grows outside a woman's uterus, causing pain, fatigue, and sometimes infertility.

"It affects intercourse. It affects work life. It affects social life. It affects fertility,” Dr. Kevin Audlin with Mercy Medical Center said.

Patient Mallory Harrison said it impacts your whole life.

“I would start to cancel plans because I was just in so much pain. I just didn't want to get out of bed,” she said.

Modifying these five simple habits may lessen your risk of developing the condition:

Estrogen

First, taking prescription hormones can lower your estrogen levels and reduce pain. These come in the form of pills, patches and rings.

Alcohol

Also, skip the alcohol. It can raise the amount of estrogen in your body that might lead to endometriosis. Don't drink more than one alcoholic beverage a day.

Caffeine

Caffeine may also raise estrogen, but the link isn't as strong.

Exercise

Regular exercise might also lower your risk of endometriosis. Aim for at least 30 minutes four to five times a week.

Soy

Lastly, you may want to avoid foods with a high soy content. They could boost estrogen levels in your body.

It can take up to 10 years for women to be diagnosed with endometriosis. Treatments typically include birth control pills, medications or surgery.



