How to protect yourself from germs when using a rideshare service

ORLANDO, Fla. - Every day, 19 million people use Uber or Lyft to get around. While ride-sharing has become a huge craze, recent headlines have prompted some customers to be more careful when ordering a car.

Though safety is a big concern, there may be other hazards – ones that you can’t even see.

It’s easy, it’s convenient, it’s affordable, but how clean are the Uber or Lyft vehicles you ride in?

You might not be able to see the germs, but a new study conducted by the insurance company NetQuote found they are there. Results showed the average rideshare vehicle has about 219 times as many germs as the average taxi, which is regularly cleaned.

Rideshares were nearly three times germier than the average toothbrush holder and more than 35,000 times germier than the average toilet seat.

To protect yourself, avoid touching the germiest areas like window buttons.

Another bad area for germs: the seat belt. You can’t avoid that, but be sure to use a hand sanitizer after your ride.

Surprisingly, door handles aren’t as bad.

Riders are advised to report vehicles that are unclean to the ridesharing service. Drivers are also encouraged to vacuum and wipe down their cars often and to use an air sanitizer.

Another concern with ridesharing is the safety of back seat passengers. According to one study, only 57% of passengers in hired vehicles wore their seatbelts, compared to 74% of passengers in personal cars. Remember to always buckle up.

