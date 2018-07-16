How to get rid of a stomach ache fast

HOUSTON - Stomach pain can be caused by overeating or more serious issues like irritable bowel syndrome and everything in between.

Chronic pain or pain that's getting worse needs to be seen by a doctor right away. However, most of the time these aches and pains are things you can fix at home, you just have to identify what it is to know the right treatment.

Drink water, go for walk

Dr. Leonardo Espitia from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in the Woodlands says first start with a walk and lots of water.

If you're stressed or constipated, hydrating your body and moving could be a quick cure.

“Sometimes simple interventions are the best interventions,” he said. “For example, people sometimes have abdominal pain from stress or anxiety and just going out for a walk or talking to a friend or doing something relaxing like breathing exercises can alleviate the symptoms.”

Use a heating pad

He said if you're feeling cramping, heat will relax the muscles and ease the ache.

Ginger

If you're nauseous, reach for ginger. You can eat it, chew it, or steam it in boiling water and drink.

Change your diet

Try not to drink alcohol or eat fatty foods if you're prone to heartburn or indigestion and know that medications to treat these are time sensitive.

"[Antacids] work more for prevention,” Espitia said. “The typical anti-acids that sell over-the-counter work really well because they coat the food and diminish the symptoms of heartburn.”

Seek medical help

If it's more serious, an endoscopy may be necessary. An endoscopy can look for a lot of different things like cancer, polyps, growths and ulcers, according to Espitia.



