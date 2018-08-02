How to deal with mom-shaming

HOUSTON - More than half of moms with children under 5 say they've felt criticized by other people. Experts say it's becoming more common to shame moms as we open up our lives to more online exposure.

“I think mom-shaming is becoming more prevalent with more people posting on social media and with more exposure that moms get, then they're open to more criticism,” Dr. Melissa Wilkes Requenez, Baylor College of Medicine assistant professor of psychology, said. “I think there's a rise and the occurrence of shaming.”

Wilkes Requenez said the most common criticisms are:

Discipline

Sleeping

Nutrition and feeding choices

“Each mom knows her child and her family the best. If you're getting criticism, if it's from somebody you don't know, try to remember that they don't understand you and you still need to do what's best for you. If it's somebody you do know then maybe have a conversation off social media,” Wilkes Requenez said.

When moms have young kids it's a high stress time, and Wilkes Requenez said sometimes comments are not even intended to be hurtful.

“Sometimes maybe people are trying to help and it comes out not how they intended or people just kind of feel justified like, ‘Hey this is wrong and I’m just going to tell you about it’ instead of approaching it from a negative critique rather than a positive ‘hey let me help you, I had the same issue.’ People a lot of times don't want to acknowledge that they've had their own issues with parenting or making decisions,” she said.

To avoid the shamers, she also recommends limiting time spent online. When you do log on, she recommends finding mom groups and support that could help you in a positive way.

If you do see moms doing something where you're concerned for their safety, or the safety of the baby, Wilkes Requenez said to take the conversation offline and suggest talking to their pediatrician for other options.

