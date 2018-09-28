How eating the right fats can help you lose weight

ORLANDO, Fla. - The CDC reports that obesity among U.S. adults increased by 40 percent from 2015 to 2016. That’s about 93.3 million adults.

Obesity can cause health issues such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.

One study showed that 10 weeks of resistance training helped increase the calories you burn at rest by 7 percent, and it may reduce fat weight by four pounds.

Also, many dietitians encourage eating more healthy fats, not less.

“Healthy fats are the omega-3 fatty acids," registered dietitian Julie Rothenberg explained. "You can find them in fish or fish oils. You find them in avocado, walnuts, almonds, and olive oil is a big one.”

Since fat is digested slowly, it can reduce appetite, therefore lowering your risk of weight gain and decreasing belly fat.

The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carb diet that puts the body in a metabolic state called ketosis. When you lower your carb intake, your body looks for an alternative energy source: fats. A study done in Kuwait has shown that the ketogenic diet significantly and safely reduced body weight and body mass index.

Finally, swapping out sugary drinks for healthier options is one of the easiest ways to increase fat burning.

"There’s actually been studies that show that if you drink a glass of water before each meal, that you’ll actually end up eating less and stay fuller longer,” said Rothenberg.

High intensity interval training, or HIIT, is a type of exercise that pairs short bursts of activity, typically 20 to 90 seconds, with short recovery periods in between. One study found that young men who did HIIT for 20 minutes three times a week lost 4.4 pounds over a 12 week period – without changing their diet at all.

