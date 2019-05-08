Houston hairdresser shares 6 common mistakes that damage hair

HOUSTON - Health reporter Haley Hernandez talked with Houston hairstylist Lindsey Kern to learn some tips on how to keep your locks happy and healthy.

Name: Lindsey Kern

Salon: Figaro Salon & Spa near the Galleria

Experience: 14 years

Most interesting client: Cloris Leachman when she visited Hotel Zaza in Houston

Lindsey Kern has been in the business long enough to watch people make a lot of mistakes with their hair. Here are the top six things she says people consistently mess up!

1. Using the right shampoo

Not using shampoo specifically designed for color-treated hair will make it look bronze and red when that's not what you intended. To reverse that, she recommends a purple shampoo.

"Purple shampoo will help a lot. That has saved a lot of my clients' color," Kern explained.

2. Making expensive shampoos last longer

Don't like expensive shampoos because they don't last? They can! Kern said expensive shampoos are very concentrated so only use a little.

"When it's not lathering, they had more shampoo. It's so concentrated that you actually need to dip your head in the water to dilute it, and then it will start lathering," Kern said.

3. Being gentle on wet hair and using a "wet brush"

Be gentle with your hair when it's wet and try a "wet brush."

"It doesn't rip through the tangles; instead, the bristles bend," Kern said.

4. Don't bake your hair

Stick to about 300 degrees on the settings. Coarse hair can tolerate up to 400 degrees but no hair can stand 450-degree temperatures, even if the tools can go that high.

"You're thinking about how fragile these tiny strands of hair are, and you can bake chicken at that, you're going to want to protect your hair," Kern said.

5. Using a heat protectant

Use a heat protectant cream or spray before you style your hair.

"There sprays that are little bit drier for the people that have finer hair or more oily hair," according to Kern.

6. Save money on shampoo

Kern is fine with people using store-bought shampoos. She said you don't need to spend a lot of money to keep your hair looking nice.

However, she said they're less expensive because of the chemicals in them that can lead to buildup. If you want to save money on shampoo by avoiding salon brands, Kern recommends using a clarifying shampoo once a week to eliminate buildup.

