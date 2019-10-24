MD Anderson Cancer Center executive to be nominated for FDA Commissioner by Trump

President Trump is set to nominate Stephen Hahn, chief medical executive at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, to be the next FDA commissioner.

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump is set to nominate Dr. Stephen Hahn of MD Anderson Cancer Center to lead the FDA, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Hahn, 59, a radiation oncologist specializing in lung cancer and sarcoma treatment, is chief medical executive at MD Anderson and oversees day-to-day operations of the cancer center, medical practice and patient care in Houston.

If confirmed by the Senate, Hahn would lead an agency that's regulations include tobacco products, which according to The Washington Post is embroiled in the controversy over vaping and the president's recent decision to ban most flavored e-cigarettes.

The post has been open since April, when then Commissioner Scott Gottlieb stepped down. Norman "Ned" Sharpless was named acting FDA chief in March. Sharpless' term expires Nov. 1 but Sharpless could continue on the FDA until Hahn is confirmed by the Senate.