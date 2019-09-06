Here's how you can binge-watch shows and still be healthy

HOUSTON - If you have big plans to binge-watch your favorite show this weekend -- you may want to listen up!

There are a lot of unhealthy habits that go along with binge-watching but a Houston Methodist doctor has come up with a plan for binge-watchers. He calls it binge-watching 2.0, and it gives us permission to watch guilt-free. You just have to know how to balance the bad habits with better ones.

Streaming services know every cliffhanger keeps you hanging on, and you'll consume seasons at a time all while not socializing, sleeping, exercising or eating right.

Houston Methodist neurologist Dr. Randall Wright said none of that is healthy.

SOCIALIZING

"This whole technology movement has made us less connected," he said.

Wright said our brains need interaction with other people on a regular basis and binge-watching limits that socialization, so he recommends binging TV shows with friends.

"We're designed to be social and when we're not together, interacting as humans, we do tend to be more depressed over time," Wright said.

EATING RIGHT

Wright says buttery popcorn or potato chips won't cut it. Instead, opt for hummus and veggies.

EXERCISE

Get some exercise in before or even during the shows to prevent the negative effects of being sedentary

"It's becoming extremely important and we're seeing benefits in conditions like dementia (or) Parkinson's disease," Wright said. "We're seeing almost every disease that I treat really can benefit by exercise.."

DON'T SACRIFICE SLEEP

Wright said to pick a bedtime.

Choose a time to cut off the TV and stick with it.

Not getting enough sleep can affect our memory, mood, immune system, heart health and hormone balance.

