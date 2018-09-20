Harris County reports Texas' first West Nile virus death of 2018

HOUSTON - Texas’ first death associated with the West Nile virus this year happened in Harris County, officials announced Thursday.

Officials at Harris County Public Health said the identity of the 45- to 54-year-old southwest Harris County man will remain confidential. They said the man suffered from underlying chronic health conditions.

“We are devastated to report the first West Nile virus-associated death, and our hearts go out to the family,” said Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of HCPH. “Mosquitoes can spread a variety of diseases and those who are most vulnerable; children, aging and immunosuppressed individuals, are at a higher risk of dying of mosquito-borne diseases We conduct mosquito surveillance year-round and actively work on protecting our residents from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, but we simply cannot do it alone. Continuously, we ask our residents to partner with us by reducing mosquito-breeding sites and protect themselves from getting bitten by mosquitoes.”

Officials said six people in Harris County have contracted the virus this year, and 303 mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus.

Doctors said that about one in five people who are infected with the illness will develop symptoms that include: headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. More severe symptoms can include: high fever, stiff neck, stupor, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, encephalitis or meningitis.

West Nile season runs from June through October, officials said.

Symptoms of the virus include:

Stiff neck

Vision problems

Body tremors

Mental confusion

Memory loss

Seizures

The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends practicing the "Four Ds":

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside.

Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed. Common breeding sites include old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters.

