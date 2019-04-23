Free workouts for teens this summer at Planet Fitness: Here's what you need to know

A view of equipment at the Planet Fitness location on Wall Street in New York City.

HOUSTON - Planet Fitness is encouraging teens to get off the couch and into the gym this summer by offering free gym access and classes specifically geared toward teens.

The "Teen Summer Challenge" allows 15-to- 18-year-olds to work out for free from May 15 through September 1.

During the teen's first visit they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign a Planet Fitness Gym Waiver. Once signed up, he or she will have to check in at the front desk for each visit.

Planet Fitness is also giving away scholarship money this summer. A total of $30,500 is up for grabs.

