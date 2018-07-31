Free back-to-school vaccinations at this Houston museum in August: What you need to know

HOUSTON - The Children’s Museum of Houston is offering free back-to-school immunizations every Thursday in August.

The first 150 children, ages 6 weeks to 18 years of age, will receive immunizations. Parents just need to bring their child’s immunization records.

All required school vaccines will be provided, except for TB Test or flu.

There’s no need to pre-register.

For additional questions, please call (832)824-6780 or visit this website.



