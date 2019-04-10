Five ways to make fast, healthy meals at home

HOUSTON - Health reporter Haley Hernandez spoke to a local dietitian who says there are several simple ways you can make your food healthier just by adding to it.

Here's what you should add to each meal:

Breakfast

Quick, easy and on-the-go, pre-packaged oatmeal is surprisingly not that nutritious but dietitian Kristin Kabay from Advice for Eating says you can fix that!

"One of the easiest things that you can do is add a few berries. Berries are probably like the best, highest fiber, highest antioxidants that you can get in the morning," Kabay said. "Get the plain oatmeal cups if you're going to do that, then adding berries, which are just a little bit of sugar, but they have so much fiber in them that it's going to minimize some of that impact."

She said you can add nuts, nut butter, even seeds to really pack a punch.

Do the same with smoothies.

"It probably takes five or 10 minutes and you can really improve the nutrition. You can do a handful of grains, any grains I would say. they sell a lot of the time a mix of power greens which is sometimes like chard, spinach, kale, then, add in your nuts, your seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, adding a little bit of tablespoon of peanut butter. All of those things are going to help keep you full longer," Kabay said.

The best part is she said it doesn't matter if you use fresh or frozen fruits and veggies.

Lunch

At lunch is when you can add beans, rice, quinoa to any protein or salad. It might sound starchy but Kabay said that's what you want!

"It is a starch but it's low, so it's a low on the glycemic index which means that it's going to have a minimal impact on your blood sugar but it's also got a lot of fiber," she said. "You need a little bit of those carbohydrates and especially at lunch, they're going to keep you full and keep you energized throughout the day."

Dinner

You can avoid the carbs and still eat noodles! Veggie noodles, of course.

"Just a tiny bit of butternut squash in the evening, a cup or so of those noodles is really not going to throw you over in terms of your carbohydrates. If you are trying to stick to more low-carb, you can do zucchini, that's going to be lower on the starchy end," Kabay said.

Three to five minutes is all it takes to cook the noodles.

