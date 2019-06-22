Drug developed to treat HIV shows promise for treating strokes

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Recovering from a stroke can take a very long time, so researchers are looking for ways to help speed up the process. They've discovered that a drug developed to fight AIDS may provide help.

Reams Freedman had a severe stroke 21 years ago.

"It was like I was run over by a truck," Freedman said. "So I went from a fully functioning man to someone who essentially couldn't do anything."

Using physical and occupational therapies that were available, he got back most of his function and now runs a stroke recovery group. Now, his friend, Dr. Tom Carmichael, of UCLA, believes a missing gene may speed up stroke recovery, and that may lead to a medication that helps.

"It's tempered hope, but it's a pathway, and we haven't had a lot of those," Carmichael said.

In a study in Tel Aviv, stroke survivors without a functioning CCR5 gene showed significantly better improvements in motor skills, language, sensory function, memory and attention. The drug Maraviroc blocks CCR5 and slows HIV progression.

Carmichael hopes the same mechanism will accelerate stroke recovery.

"Our hope is that it does enhance recovery, even a little bit, and lets many stroke patients know there's a possibility if you can get enhanced recovery a little bit and increase brain plasticity, you may be able to do more with a very aggressive rehabilitation program," Carmichael said.

Carmichael said Maraviroc worked in mouse trials. Human trials are beginning now.

The Maraviroc trial will be run at UCLA, Yale and Burke Rehabilitation Institute.

Since the drug has already been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for safety in HIV patients, the trial is already in phase two.

Anyone who is interested in signing up for the trial can contact Carmichael at scarmichael@mednet.ucla.edu.

