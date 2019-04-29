Dietitian explains fridge, freezer storage times for meat

HOUSTON - Straight from the grocery store, you know you want to throw meat right into the fridge or freezer to prevent foodborne illness. Did you also know raw meats and cooked meats all have different lengths of time they can stay fresh whether it's cold or frozen?

According to dietitian Catherine Kruppa from Advice for Eating, here are the storage times for the refrigerator and freezer:

BEEF

Beef can go in the fridge for 3-5 days, raw.

Cooked beef lasts 3-4 days.

It can last in the freezer for 6-12 months.

CHICKEN

Raw chicken can be stored in the fridge for 1-2 days.

Cooked chicken is only good for 3-4 days.

Chicken can stay in the freezer for nine months.

FISH

Raw fish can be stored in the refrigerator for 1-2 days.

Cooked fish can last 3-4 days.

Fish is safe in the freezer for 6-8 months.

DON’T GUESS

Remember to date everything before it goes into the freezer. Once it’s in there, it can be easily forgotten or frozen to a point it’s unidentifiable.

