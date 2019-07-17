Dermaplaning 101: What you need to know about the trendy new exfoliation method

HOUSTON - A new trend among women has some bragging about "shaving" their face. It's not like using a men's razor to eliminate hair but using a much smaller blade to gently remove the top layer of skin for a deep exfoliation.

It’s a technique called dermaplaning, and a quick scroll through YouTube shows dozens of videos teaching women how to do it.

The scraping allows for cell renewal and removes peach fuzz, which also allows for better penetration of face cleansers and smoother makeup application.

Dermaplaning is popular on its own, or can be used in combination with almost any facial or chemical peel.

However, Kelsey-Seybold Dr. Mohsin Mir said you get the best results with a professional.

“See a licensed professional for the procedure, whether that be an esthetician, a nurse or a PA who's been trained or a physician. I generally would not recommend they try this at home.”

Nonetheless, people are doing this at home, so KPRC asked him about the risks associated with the procedure. Here’s how he explained the dos and don’ts.

DO NOT

1) Use sharp, surgical blades without a medical professional. They are too sharp!

2) Dermaplane more than once a month

3) Push into the skin or scrape hard.

4) Ever try this if you have sensitive skin, rosacea, perioral dermatitis or active acne lesions since you can spread bacteria around the skin

DO

1) Use over-the-counter blades made for dermaplaning

2) Be cautious, since the razors can cause severe cuts

3) Lightly graze over the skin

4) Use a downward motion, Mir said you will have better control.

5) Only try this if you have a steady hand or are used to working with your hands.

