Could your favorite to-go mug be making you sick?

HOUSTON - Chiropractor Beau Pierce said he had a patient who was suffering from constant upper back and neck pain.

The man had some kind of internal infection and he'd been fighting it for four months, according to Pierce. However, the patient couldn't figure out what was causing it.

Pierce said he realized the man was using the same Yeti cup every day. He asked to examine it and found something disgusting -- mold under the seal of the lid.

According to Pierce, the patient ran the cup through the dishwasher after using it every day, but there was mold growing under the seal and the mag slider. He didn't know you needed to clean under those.

Pierce took to YouTube to demonstrate.

Pierce said that after the patient went home and gave his Yeti cup a deep scrubbing, his infections disappeared.

Health reporter Haley Hernandez and consumer reporter Amy Davis decided to check their own to-go mugs for the mold. Here's what they found.

This morning on KPRC2 / Click2Houston, KPRC2 Haley Hernandez told us about a man who was sick for months and couldn't figure out why until his doctor discovered mold and nastiness in #Yeti lid. On the set, I opened up my #RTIC to show them how mine is clean because I wash it everyday... but then I discovered THIS! Check yours, people! Posted by KPRC2 Amy Davis on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

