CDC repeats warning about vaping products after 3rd person dies

NEW YORK - U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.

Officials on Friday said they had identified 450 possible illnesses, including at least three deaths, in 33 states. The count includes a newly reported death in Indiana.

Health officials say no single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses. Many of the sickened -- but not all -- were people who had been vaping THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high.

A week ago, U.S. officials pegged the number at 215 possible cases in 25 states. Health officials have only been counting certain lung illnesses in which the person had vaped within three months. Most are teens.

What the public can do

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the following guidance to the public Friday.

"While this investigation is ongoing, people should consider not using e-cigarette products. People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever) and promptly seek medical attention for any health concerns. Regardless of the ongoing investigation, people who use e-cigarette products should not buy these products off the street and should not modify e-cigarette products or add any substances that are not intended by the manufacturer. E-cigarette products should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.

"If you are concerned about your health after using an e-cigarette product, contact your health care provider, or you can also call your local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222. Health care providers also can contact their local poison control center."

Go to CDC.gov for more information.

