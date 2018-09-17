Can you really sip your way to sleep?

HOUSTON - Som Sleep hit Houston stores shelves in August, and it's been so popular that stores have barely been able to keep it in stock.

The drink contains melatonin, which is one of the things your body needs to sleep. It also has GABA and L-theanine, which, according to a family physician, are ingredients that are not as well understood.

“Supplements have not been studied in pregnant women, have not been studied in breastfeeding patients, have not been studied in the elderly and may potentially cause harm for some patients who suffer from depression,” said Dr. Christine Le, from the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.

While trouble sleeping is a symptom of depression, Le said some ingredients of this drink may need to be avoided by those patients.

The product also comes with a warning on the box to keep away from kids under 18, pregnant or nursing women and warns not to operate machinery or drink alcohol at the same time.

