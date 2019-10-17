National Mammography Day: Where to get examined at low-cost in the Houston area

HOUSTON - The third Friday in October marks National Mammogram Day.

In 2019, more than 200,000 women and 2,000 men in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer, according to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Warning signs are not the same for everyone, and no one is exempt from the illness. A mammogram is defined as a type of breast imaging that uses low-dose X-rays to detect cancer early.

Here's where you can get a low-cost mammogram in Houston:



Bayside Healthcare Foundation

Bayside: 621 S Ross Sterling

West Chambers Medical Center: 9825 Eagle Drive

11360 Bellaire Blvd #910

424 Hahlo St.

4700 Broadway F100

190 Heights Blvd.

Acres Home: 818 Ringold St.

Lois J. Moore: 8901 Boone Rd.

East Mount Houston: 11737B Eastex Freeway

Pasadena: 927 Shaw Ave.

Cleveland: 307 N William Barnett Ave.

Liberty: 1202 N Travis St.

12121 Westheimer Road Suite #205

4401 Garth Road

6200 Savoy Drive

101 Pine Manor Drive

408 Branard St.

605 S Conroe Medical Drive

Galleria: 5420 West Loop South, Suite #3300

Southeast: 12700 N. Featherwood, Suite 260

AccessHealth — Richmond

400 Austin St.

Christ Clinic — Katy

5504 First St.

Christus St. Mary’s Clinic

2120 S. Wayside Dr., Suite B

Christus Point of Light

2401 Termini St.

El Centro de Corazon

7037 Capitol St.

Houston Department of Health and Human Services

La Nueva Casa De Amigos Health Center: 1809 North Main St.

Northside Health Center: 8504 Schuller Rd.

Sunnyside Health Center: 9314 Cullen Blvd.

Legacy Community Health

Baker Ripley Clinic: 6500 Rookin St., Bldg B, Ste 200

Lyons Clinic: 5602 Lyons Ave.

San Jose Clinic

2615 Fannin St.

Shifa Clinic – Sugar Land

10415 Synott Rd.

Spring Branch Community Health Center

Hillendahl Clinic: 1615 Hillendahl Blvd.

Pitner Clinic: 8575 Pitner Rd.

VCare Clinic

8121 Broadway St., Suite 103

Angleton: 1108 A East Mulberry

Conroe: 701 East Davis, Suite A

Galveston: 1005 Harborside Drive 7th Floor

Katy: 511 Park Grove Drive

New Caney: 21134 US Hwy 59

Pearland: 2750 East Broadway

Sugar Land: 14823 Southwest Freeway

Texas City: 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 300



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.