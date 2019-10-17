National Mammography Day: Where to get examined at low-cost in the Houston area

HOUSTON - The third Friday in October marks National Mammogram Day.
In 2019, more than 200,000 women and 2,000 men in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer, according to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Warning signs are not the same for everyone, and no one is exempt from the illness. A mammogram is defined as a type of breast imaging that uses low-dose X-rays to detect cancer early.
Here's where you can get a low-cost mammogram in Houston:
Bayside Healthcare Foundation
Bayside: 621 S Ross Sterling
West Chambers Medical Center: 9825 Eagle Drive
Boat People S.O.S — Houston Inc.
11360 Bellaire Blvd #910
Denver Harbor Clinic
424 Hahlo St.
Galveston County Health District
4700 Broadway F100
Good Neighbor Healthcare Center
190 Heights Blvd.
Harris Health System
Acres Home: 818 Ringold St.
Lois J. Moore: 8901 Boone Rd.
East Mount Houston: 11737B Eastex Freeway
Pasadena: 927 Shaw Ave.
Health Center of Southeast Texas
Cleveland: 307 N William Barnett Ave.
Liberty: 1202 N Travis St.
Hope Clinic / Asian American Health Coalition
12121 Westheimer Road Suite #205
Houston Methodist — Baytown Hospital
4401 Garth Road
Indian American Cancer Network
6200 Savoy Drive
Interfaith Community Clinic — Oak Ridge North
101 Pine Manor Drive
Lesbian Health Initiative of Houston, Inc.
408 Branard St.
Lone Star Family Health Center
605 S Conroe Medical Drive
The Rose
Galleria: 5420 West Loop South, Suite #3300
Southeast: 12700 N. Featherwood, Suite 260
MD Anderson Cancer Center — Project VALET
AccessHealth — Richmond
400 Austin St.
Christ Clinic — Katy
5504 First St.
Christus St. Mary’s Clinic
2120 S. Wayside Dr., Suite B
Christus Point of Light
2401 Termini St.
El Centro de Corazon
7037 Capitol St.
Houston Department of Health and Human Services
La Nueva Casa De Amigos Health Center: 1809 North Main St.
Northside Health Center: 8504 Schuller Rd.
Sunnyside Health Center: 9314 Cullen Blvd.
Legacy Community Health
Baker Ripley Clinic: 6500 Rookin St., Bldg B, Ste 200
Lyons Clinic: 5602 Lyons Ave.
San Jose Clinic
2615 Fannin St.
Shifa Clinic – Sugar Land
10415 Synott Rd.
Spring Branch Community Health Center
Hillendahl Clinic: 1615 Hillendahl Blvd.
Pitner Clinic: 8575 Pitner Rd.
VCare Clinic
8121 Broadway St., Suite 103
University of Texas Medical Branch
Angleton: 1108 A East Mulberry
Conroe: 701 East Davis, Suite A
Galveston: 1005 Harborside Drive 7th Floor
Katy: 511 Park Grove Drive
New Caney: 21134 US Hwy 59
Pearland: 2750 East Broadway
Sugar Land: 14823 Southwest Freeway
Texas City: 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 300
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.