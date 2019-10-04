Breast cancer awareness: Share your survival story

Pixabay.com

HOUSTON - This October KPRC 2 wants to continue raising awareness of breast cancer.

One in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and less than one percent of all breast cancer cases will be in men, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The survival rates and treatment are very similar for both.

Have you faced breast cancer? We would love to hear about your journey or that of a loved one who was able to defeat the disease. Share your story in the form below.

