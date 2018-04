Your odds of conceiving automatically go down with age, but what age is that?

Health reporter Haley Hernandez spoke with and Ob/Gyn that was hesitant to put a number on it because you can still conceive into your 40s.

She has the five things you could be doing to further hurt your chances of having a baby, on KPRC2 News Today 📺

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.