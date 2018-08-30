Are screens contributing to burnout and fatigue?

HOUSTON - A survey of more than 1,000 adults with self-reported dry-eye symptoms, conducted by Shire, found that nearly one in three adults use screens 10 or more hours a day. That could lead to you feeling physically and mentally tired.

Alton Bozeman, a psychologist with The Menninger Clinic, said burnout could affect your appetite and your sleep.

Dr. Bridgette Shen Lee, an optometrist at Vision Optique, said screen time is actually the reason a lot of people are feeling tired, have vision problems, headaches and neck pain.

Bozeman disagrees that screens are entirely to blame for burnout.

“The research is not necessarily there to connect that being on media kind of leads to burnout," Bozeman said. "What we are seeing is that the constant social media and apps that are made to constantly have us check, and push notifications on our phone and so forth, are leading to kind of addictive-type behaviors and some compulsory behaviors to where it's making us very used to being on our phones all the time, and that, in turn, can increase anxiety because it makes us not tend to other things that need to be tended to.”

He said this is particularly problematic, with new studies pointing to children feeling unimportant when parents spend more time on phones than with them.

Lee said the best practice for your overall health is to eliminate screen time, especially before bed.

Here are Lee's instructions for families on how to cut down on harmful blue ray exposure:

1. Check your eyes

Schedule an annual eye exam with your optometrist, and let them know that you experience headache, fatigue, sleep issues and eye discomfort.

Eye discomfort can be any or all of these: burning, watery, red, or dry eyes, fluctuating vision, night driving glare or eyes hurt looking at LED headlights.

There are either prescription or nonprescription anti-fatigue lenses with medical grade blue light protection that can help to both reduce and prevent fatigue and eye strain.

2. Take advantage of the 'Night Shift'

Lots of devices nowadays have "night shift" settings that change the light being emitted by it to a warmer hue.

Lee said this mode should be used from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. permanently. She said this only cuts down some of the bad blue-light exposure. She said it will also help to reduce visual glare.

3. No naked eyes

This means your eyes shouldn't be used without glasses or contact lenses while watching entertainment, like YouTube, Netflix or Instagram, before going to sleep.

Without that layer of protection, people can suffer from:

Poor sleep quality (Even on night-shift setting, blue light still comes through)

Not blinking when staring at a small screen, meaning dry-eye symptoms go up

Makes vision worse

4. Keep kids away from devices more

Lee said children under the age of 4 should not use any devices, at all. Children under 10 should use screens for between one and two hours a day, but not an hour before bedtime.

Parents should leave the device in night-shift mode for children.

5. Bigger screens are better

Lee said people should remember this rule of thumb: the bigger the screen, the farther away, the less damaging it is for your eyes.

She said teens and adults should at least switch from phone to laptop or tablet, and never watch entertainment on a phone.

Lee also recommends teens and adults use glasses with anti-fatigue design and blue light protection, if they begin suffering any symptoms listed in the first item on this list.

6. Read books, not a screen, before bed

Lee said that people who suffer from sleep issues, chronic headaches and depression should read actual books one to two hours before bed time.

