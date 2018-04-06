Adult-onset asthma: A treatable mystery

DALLAS, Texas - About 25 million Americans have asthma and the number continues to go up. One in 11 children has it, as do 1 in 12 adults. While researchers don’t know exactly what causes asthma, they can treat it better than ever before.

Until a trip to China, 58-year-old Scott Collins enjoyed running and playing sports without any problems. But 10 years ago on that trip, he started wheezing and was diagnosed with adult-onset asthma.

“I remember friends of mine when I was a kid who had asthma, thinking about what that would be like and glad I didn’t have it. And so for me, to have it and to get it at that late stage really was a shock,” Collins said.

Collins controls his asthma with an inhaler, regular medication and trips to see his doctor.

“The fact is that we don’t know why some people have it as adults. We don’t know what factors of the environment that interact with this genetic predisposition,” said Mark W. Millard, of Baylor University Medical Center.

Researchers suspect vulnerable genes triggered later in life by air pollution, viral infections, tobacco smoke, fumes or allergies are what bring on asthma. However, advanced medications can prevent or suppress asthmatic attacks altogether.

“It is one of the most exciting times in my professional career as we are poised on the crest of the wave to understand why someone develops asthma,” Millard said.

With his asthma controlled, Collins is back on track, running with a great outlook on life.

“You've got to say, I’m gonna go do this. It’s not going to stop me. It’s not going to debilitate me,” Collins said.

Exercise can induce an asthma attack, but Millard says with proper medication and medical supervision, people with asthma can exercise as much as anyone else.

