6 secrets to never dieting

HOUSTON - Dietitians have some advice to help you achieve that new year weight loss resolution.

Catherine Kruppa and Brittany Link, from Advice for Eating, said there are simple steps you can take that will steer you away from yo-yo diets, but at the same time, help you keep the pounds off.

Here are their six skinny secrets.

Chew your food

Take a bite and put down your fork until you're done chewing. You'll take your time, enjoy it more and maybe lose weight.

Keep healthy snacks nearby

Keep healthy snacks in your eyesight so you reach for them first.

“If you do have to have some of those unhealthy snacks in the house for other family members, making sure that they're kind of out of sight, maybe higher so you have to step on a stool to get to them. A little harder to get to, and you'll be a lot less likely to go for those first,” Link said.

Eat an abundance of whole foods

“Whole foods are foods that come in their most natural state, fruits, vegetables, lean meats, whole grains vs. processed grains,” Kruppa said. “Instead of having applesauce have an apple. You'll feel a lot more full, your fiber will be a lot higher and the health benefits from eating all of those whole foods is dramatically better than what might be in a Cheeto.”

Drink lots of water

“Our rule of thumb is to drink half your weight in ounces of hydrating fluids a day,” Link said. “So that means anything that's non-alcoholic or non-caffeinated.”

Soups, juice and milk can count as hydrating liquids.

Don't think of food as bad

Save unhealthy stuff for small tastes, but don’t think of anything as a forbidden food.

“All foods can fit in moderation. The only reason you really need to avoid a food is for a particular medical reason,” Kruppa said.

Take it slow

It takes your body 20 minutes to feel full, so take it slow.

You also may want to try eating on a smaller plate or eat while sitting at the table and talking. That should help to keep you more mindful of what you're eating and slowing down mealtime.

