Watch: First successfully separated conjoined twins share life story 55 years later

A set of conjoined twins made medical history in 1955, when they were separated and both survived. Now, Lillian Matthews-Hollins and Linda Matthews-Wilson are sharing their incredible story with NBC News and TODAY.

Lillian and Linda, now 67, were born vaginally at home in rural Mississippi. This was before ultrasound, and Lillian and Linda’s parents, who already had six children, were expecting a routine delivery.

It wasn’t until their mother began pushing that her physician realized something was very wrong. That something turned out to be two baby girls who were connected from the sternum to the navel, and shared a liver.

