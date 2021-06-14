US bans dogs brought in from 100 countries with rabies risk

FILE - In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 file photo, a traveler wearing a hazmat suit tends to his dog in a carrier before boarding a plane at the Narita International Airport in Nairta, near Tokyo. U.S. health officials are planning to temporarily ban importation of dogs from more than 100 countries that are considered at high risk for rabies, planned to go into effect on July 14, 2021. Japan is not included in the ban. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW YORK – U.S. health officials Monday announced a one-year ban on bringing in dogs from more than 100 countries where rabies is still a problem.

Dogs coming in from those countries already needed proof of rabies vaccination. The ban is being imposed because of a spike in the number of puppies denied entry because they weren't old enough to be fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The ban goes into effect July 14.

Douglas Kratt, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, applauded the decision.

“We want to make sure we’re bringing healthy dogs into the country — especially if they are going to be pets,” said Kratt, a veterinarian in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The ban applies to dogs coming into or returning to the country, including pets or those brought in for sale or adoption. For example, if an American couple took their dog to Belize, they wouldn't be able to bring the dog back to the U.S. unless the dog first spends six months in a country that is not at a high risk for rabies.

About 1 million dogs are brought into the U.S. each year, and the ban is expected to apply to 4% to 7.5%, officials said. Exceptions will be made for some situations, including guide dogs for the blind or foreigners moving to the U.S. with their pets.

Most of the dogs recently rejected came from just three countries — Russia, Ukraine, and Colombia. But numerous other denials prompted the CDC to ban dogs from all countries where the risk of rabies is also high, said Emily Pieracci, a CDC rabies expert.