The Latest: India sets global record of 4,529 daily deaths

An Indian nurse prepares to administer a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of Indias version of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a woman as others wait their turn in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. India has the second-highest coronavirus caseload after the U.S. with more than 25 million confirmed infections. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

NEW DELHI — India has recorded the highest single-day death toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Health Ministry reported 4,529 deaths on Wednesday as the coronavirus spreads beyond cities into the vast countryside, where health systems are weaker. The number is considered an undercount by health experts.

The U.S. held the previous record for daily deaths at 4,475 on Jan. 12, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

India also reported 267,334 new daily infections, with daily cases dropped below 300,000 for the third consecutive day. The number of daily administered doses has fallen by about half in the last six weeks because of shortages.

India has reached 25.4 million confirmed cases and 283,248 confirmed deaths, second highest in the world.

